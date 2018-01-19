Third suspect arrested in connection with 2017 murder of ETX man

A Tyler man has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Colton Wade Tate, 22, was arrested in connection with the murder of Andrew Carpenter, 19, of Whitehouse.

On November 5, 2017 Smith County Sheriff's office deputies and EMS responded to a shooting at a residence in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive in Smith County.

They found 19-year-old Andrew Carpenter with a gunshot wound and witnesses performing CPR. Carpenter was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive.

