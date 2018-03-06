A gigantic egg had another egg inside of it; Internet freaks out

(Photo: Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

AUSTRALIA - A chicken laid an egg that had another egg inside of it and the internet is freaking out.

ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) tweeted the insane picture of a large chicken egg next to a yolk and a smaller egg.

Look at this big egg. You gotta feel for the chook that laid it! Stockman's Eggs says it was laid by a free range hen and when cracked, had another smaller egg inside! pic.twitter.com/9bDJKPCOVp — ABC Far North (@ABCFarNorth) March 5, 2018

The egg was laid by chicken in northern Australia.

A poultry expert told ABC News the phenomenon had never been seen before.

Twitter users seized the moment, tweeting their best egg puns.

Is it Russian ? pic.twitter.com/VlrVSlJHUZ — Barb ZIM (@zimmerwoman) March 6, 2018

KENS 5 joined in on the fun.

"A hensational eggsperience" - Roger Eggbert. An egg inside another egg? https://t.co/hreMifxIbh pic.twitter.com/oDfa31g76h — Jackson Floyd (@jf_kens5) March 6, 2018

