A gigantic egg had another egg inside of it; Internet freaks out

AUSTRALIA - A chicken laid an egg that had another egg inside of it and the internet is freaking out.
ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) tweeted the insane picture of a large chicken egg next to a yolk and a smaller egg.
Look at this big egg. You gotta feel for the chook that laid it! Stockman's Eggs says it was laid by a free range hen and when cracked, had another smaller egg inside! pic.twitter.com/9bDJKPCOVp— ABC Far North (@ABCFarNorth) March 5, 2018
The egg was laid by chicken in northern Australia.
A poultry expert told ABC News the phenomenon had never been seen before.
Twitter users seized the moment, tweeting their best egg puns.
Egg-celent! pic.twitter.com/MpF2bq2ePK— Dan Rudzik 🔹 (@drud1995) March 6, 2018
EGGCEPTION https://t.co/Bm2baezl7v— Dan Smith (@0DanSmith) March 5, 2018
Is it Russian ? pic.twitter.com/VlrVSlJHUZ— Barb ZIM (@zimmerwoman) March 6, 2018
KENS 5 joined in on the fun.
"A hensational eggsperience" - Roger Eggbert. An egg inside another egg? https://t.co/hreMifxIbh pic.twitter.com/oDfa31g76h— Jackson Floyd (@jf_kens5) March 6, 2018
