SAN ANTONIO - Three inmates who escaped the Bexar County Jail on Friday morning have been captured, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

One of the suspects was awaiting trial for at least one murder.

Luis Antonio Arroyo, Jacob Brownson, and Eric Trevino are accused of escaping through a jail window using bed sheets and riding away in a vehicle with a female driver.

All three inmates were serving time for homicides.

Eric Trevino was serving time for the murder of 3-year-old Rene Blancas back in November.

Arroyo was charged with capital murder in connection with a double homicide that left a man and woman dead in January of 2016.

Brownson was charged with capital murder for the death of three men in December of 2016.

