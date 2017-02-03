Thrifty Thursday: Learning to save using coupons

NACOGDOCHES - Coupons, coupons, coupons. You see them everywhere, but are they really worth the effort of cutting out, organizing and using to save you money? Nacogdoches natives Felisha Baker and Liana Berry say "absolutely!"

Although they started couponing for different reasons, they both agree it is about becoming a better steward of your money and survival. These women take thriftiness seriously, so much so, they've started teaching others how to get the most out of using coupons as a way of sharing their blessings.

In their class, participants get start up coupons, giveaways, a presentation, and a question and answer session. Both women stress that this process takes time and not to get discouraged if you mess up the first few times. They also said being courteous is key.

"As you do this, you will have favorite cashiers and when you go through their line, bless them with some of those same coupons," said Baker. "And not only the coupons, give them an item, especially if you have [many] of the same thing."

Also, let others know behind you in the checkout lane that you have coupons and may be awhile.

There are many coupon Facebook groups you can follow online to help you during the process, including theirs called AYNSC Jr. Use the keyword 'couponing' under the groups tab in Facebook to find more in your area. They also encourage people to follow store Facebook pages to keep up with what's on sale.

This pair state they've saved thousands every year and look forward to sharing the savings with others across East Texas.

