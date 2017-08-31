Thundering 13 autographed jersey up for auction for Harvey relief fund

LUFKIN - ​LUFKIN - The #Thundering 13 is auctioning off a signed 2017 United States LLWS Champions Jersey to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The jersey was originally planned as a fundraiser to recoup after the trip to Williamsport for the Little League World Series Championship. Information on the auction page explains more behind the change in plans:

Since that plan--Texas has been hit with great loss and devestation. The team and their families still want to auction off the jersey with ALL PROCEEDS going to Hurricane Harvey relief.

The world has been able to see Lufkin, Texas, 13 talented boys and 3 coaches in the spotlight. This fundraiser is one of the many reasons they make us proud. They love the game and the competiion--but they also realize there are more important things than baseball. Their hearts hurt for the many that have lost so much. Thundering13 hopes to do a little good in such a tragic time.