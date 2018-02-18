TJC to host free dental, vision clinic on Saturday

Tyler Junior College dental hygiene student Kara Phillips gets patient Asa Ybarra ready for dental x-rays in the school's clinic on Feb. 15, 2018. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Hundreds of East Texans are expected to help Tyler Junior College students by letting those students help them.

TJC will host a free dental care and vision screening event on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Center, 1200 E. Fifth St. The event is sponsored by East Texas Missions of Mercy.

About 150 dental hygiene, ophthalmic medical assistant and nursing students have volunteered to participate in the event, which will serve up to 300 patients.

Dental Hygiene Professor Christina Horton said the students are doing the event out of the kindness of their hearts. They will not receive credit toward their clinical hours, but it is a good chance for them to help others while practicing their trade.

Services available will include eye exams, preventative dental care and dental cleaning. The event also will offer limited fillings, extractions, root canals and partial denture fittings.

Tickets will be handed out beginning at 5 a.m. and registration will open at 6 a.m.

Horton said patients need only to bring their current medication list. ID is not required.

© 2018 KYTX-TV