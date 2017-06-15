To 'blow off steam,' man fires shotgun outside car window, severely injuring cyclist

Merrick David Isaacks, 19. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - After a 19-year-old wanted to "blow off steam" following the alleged assault of his girlfriend, police claim he allegedly got in a car and fired a shotgun outside of the window, striking a cyclist biking by and severely injuring him.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to East Riverside Drive on June 7 for reports of a man who was bleeding from a possible gunshot wound. When officers responded, they found a citizen performing CPR on the victim near a puddle of blood and a bicycle that was lying on the curb. Also found nearby was a shotgun wad.

The victim was taken to a hospital where nurses told the officers that the victim may not survive his injuries. Nurses told police that the shotgun blast entered his brain stem. The victim also sustained injuries to the back of his head, his back, the left side of his face, and his left shoulder.

The following day, a sergeant reached out to the detectives on the case to say that a family violence incident may be related to the shooting. According to police, Merrick David Isaacks allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on the night of the shooting. Isaacks then allegedly told a witness who spoke with police that if he didn't drive him around "to blow off steam," Isaacks would shoot the witness. The witness told police that as they were driving near Riverside Drive, Isaacks told the witness to stop because he wanted to shoot or kill someone standing at the bus stop.

The witness told police that after successfully stopping him from shooting people at the bus stop, their car approached a cyclist on Riverside Drive. The witness told police Isaacks "didn't say anything but turned his entire body toward the passenger side door and lifted the shotgun to the window and held it as if he was aiming at something and fired one shot," according to the affidavit.

The witness told police be believed that he had shot a cyclist at that moment.

Following that incident, Isaacks allegedly forced him to drive around most of the night while he shot the shotgun several more times into the air in different locations.

Isaacks has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has a bond set at $250,000.

