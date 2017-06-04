TPD investigating armed robbery of Star Mart on West Gentry Parkway

In a press release sent Sunday June 4, Tyler police said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Star Mart just after 9:00 p.m. this evening on 2030 West Gentry Parkway.

The store clerk told officers a Hispanic male walked in wearing a mask and a gun but the clerk locked himself in a storage room and called police.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’11 and of medium build.

Police said that due to the quick thinking of the clerk, the suspect did not make out with any cash.

Footage indicates the suspect was driving a 4 door black Dodge Journey according to the release.

© 2017 KYTX-TV