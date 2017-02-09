Driver dies after tractor trailer goes off CBBT

Guardrail damage on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, where a tractor trailer went off the bridge. (Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- A truck driver has died after his tractor trailer went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday.

Tom Anderson, the Deputy Director of Operations for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel District, told 13News Now the incident happened in the southbound lanes of the Eastern Shore side of the bridge-tunnel around 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 15.

The male driver was spotted on top of the vehicle's cab at 12:35 p.m. and was recovered by a Navy helicopter from Squadron HSC-2. The driver died while en route to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Damage to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel after a tractor trailer went over the side. The driver died. (Photo: Bill Tiernan, The Virginian-Pilot)

The tractor-trailer has drifted about a mile east from the bridge, officials say. Helicopters and several surface vessels form the Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resources Commission and Virginia Beach Marine Patrol are responding to the scene.

At the time of the accident, Anderson said the bridge-tunnel experienced wind conditions of up to 40 mph. The southbound lanes of the 23-mile bridge have since reopened to traffic, except in the area where the truck went off, where traffic is down to one lane.

That one lane is expected to remain closed while guard rail repairs are made, which is expected to go on overnight.

Video of responders on the CBBT. All lanes seem to be reopened after Tractor Trailer falls off. (Video shot from passenger side). pic.twitter.com/DKjgGCFga8 — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) February 9, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tweets by VaDOTHR

(© 2017 WVEC)