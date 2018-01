Kilgore police have discovered a large area north of Stone Road, near US 259 Business, has lost power for an unknown reason, according to the Kilgore Police Facebook page.

Traffic lights at US 259 and the intersections of Stone Road, Pentecost Road, and Kilgore Street are out. Please treat as four way stop and use caution.

AEP Electric has been notified.

