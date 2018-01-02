TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power pole closes part of Lufkin road

System.Object

A power pole knocked down in an early-morning accident has blocked a section of a Lufkin road, according to Jessica Pebsworth with the Lufkin Police Department.

Southwood Drive from Gobblers Knob Road To Saddleboork Drive is closed for the next several hours as Oncor works to replace the downed pole.

Seek alternate routes for the next 3-5 hours and expect delays at nearby intersections.

