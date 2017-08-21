KYTX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Food truck engine fire at corner of Hwy 69 and FM 346

KYTX 2:39 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

TYLER - A food truck has caught fire at the corner of Highway 69 and Farm-to-Market Road 346 in Tyler.

Details are limited at this time and we are working to gather more information.

