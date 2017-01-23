GREGG COUNTY - GREGG COUNTY - UPDATE: One lane of I-20 has reopened to traffic according to DPS.

Earlier eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed to traffic and was being rerouted onto Highway 271.

The tractor-trailer caught fire, and crews are on scene.

DPS is responding to reports of an overturned tractor-trailer in the easbound lanes of Interstate 20 at mile marker 571, near State Highway 271.

No word on injuries, other vehicles involved or road blockages.

