TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines blocking major roadway after car slams into power pole

Police are working a major one-car wreck at the intersection of Shiloh and Paluxy Roads Wednesday morning.

The driver lost control while driving eastbound on Shiloh Road and slammed into a power pole, knocking it down, causing the power lines to fall into the road blocking traffic.

Tyler police are requesting that drivers avoid the area while crews work to clear the area.

The driver has non life-threatening injuries.

Oncor has been notified.

