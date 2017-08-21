KYTX
Train derails in San Augustine Co causing road closure

KYTX 12:16 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

A train wreck caused it to derail on FM 1279 in San Augustine County according to TXDOT.

They advise the road will be closed until it has been cleared and ask drivers to prepare for delays in the area.

