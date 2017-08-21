Close Train derails in San Augustine Co causing road closure KYTX 12:16 PM. CDT August 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A train wreck caused it to derail on FM 1279 in San Augustine County according to TXDOT.They advise the road will be closed until it has been cleared and ask drivers to prepare for delays in the area. © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS A vigil for Brandy Mosley Missing woman in Palestine RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership 2 injured in oil tank explosion Roller Rink Restored CBS19 Investigates: Fatal crash sparks concerns on FM 279 Woman ticketed for bird egg bashing More calls for charges after Denny's beating More Stories LIVE: Follow the solar eclipse from coast to coast Aug 21, 2017, 9:10 a.m. Train derails in San Augustine Co causing road closure Aug 21, 2017, 12:16 p.m. Spain: Police confirm Barcelona attacker has been shot down Aug 21, 2017, 3:19 a.m.
