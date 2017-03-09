Trooper-involved crash leaves 2 injured

TYLER - According to a statement from DPS, a trooper was treated and released from ETMC-Tyler Wednesday, Mar. 8 after the driver of an F-150 truck pulled out in front of him.

Authorities say it happened near the Mary Martin Drive in Dogwood city. The trooper was headed south on Highway 155 and the truck was attempting to drive north on the Highway 155, according to DPS.

DPS said the truck pulled out in front of the trooper’s patrol unit, causing the unit to hit the truck in the back left door according to the statement.

Both drivers were taken to ETMC-Tyler for non-life threatening injuries, DPS said. The crash remains under investigation, according to the statement.

