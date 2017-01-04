Close Troopers on scene of plane crash in Nacogdoches County KYTX 5:16 PM. CST January 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - Troopers are on scene of a plane crash on Highway 7 just south of the Nacogdoches airport.Minor injuries have been reported.This story is developing. Stay with CBS19 for updates. (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Fire destroys two buildings in historic downtown Gladewater Jan. 5, 2017, 8:29 a.m. Teen shares passion for hula hooping through online business Jan. 4, 2017, 5:37 p.m. ETX Brewing Co opens in downtown Tyler Jan. 4, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs