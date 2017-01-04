KYTX
Troopers on scene of plane crash in Nacogdoches County

5:16 PM. CST January 04, 2017

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY - Troopers are on scene of a plane crash on Highway 7 just south of the Nacogdoches airport.

Minor injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS19 for updates.

