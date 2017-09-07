Truck hits woman on beach at Oceanfront

Beach goer gets hit by a truck on Virginia Beach's Oceanfront September 7, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman who was sitting on the beach Thursday was hurt seriously after a truck hit her.

The incident happened shortly before 10:50 a.m. near 24th Street. Police said the woman was sitting in a beach chair before the truck hit her and that the truck was not owned by the city.

Witness says woman was sitting in beach chair when truck ran over her. Heard "crunching and screaming." #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/3VS7lmnL7E — Jaclyn Lee (@13JaclynLee) September 7, 2017

The driver of the truck was an independent contractor working for an event organizer and was on the sand picking up equipment from an event that took place last weekend.

When officers got to the area, medics and lifeguards were working to save the woman. Medics took her to the hospital with significant injuries.

