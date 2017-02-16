Trump names new labor pick

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

President Donald Trump says law school dean R. Alexander Acosta is his new choice for secretary of labor.

The president announced the nomination the day after his original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew after it became clear he lacked enough Republican votes for Senate confirmation.

Acosta has served on the National Labor Relations Board and as a federal prosecutor in Florida. Former President George W. Bush named him assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Puzder withdrew on the eve of his confirmation hearing because Republicans balked at an array of personal and professional issues. Puzder said he had employed — and belatedly paid taxes on — a housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.

