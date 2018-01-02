TURN THEM OFF: Automatic lawn sprinklers create hazards during cold snap

East Texas is headed into another freeze warning Tuesday night into Wednesday, and there's one way businesses and residents can help avoid an unnecessary hazard.

Turn off those automatic lawn sprinklers!

Sprinkler systems that continue to run during freezing temperatures may cause sheets of ice to form on streets and sidewalks. This leads to dangerous driving and walking conditions.

Don't worry, we will be warming up again soon. Visit our weather page for the latest updates!

