Twitter users suggest 'replacing Confederate statue' with HCSO deputy in viral photo

A photo of a Houston-area deputy went viral after people online commented that his likeness should replace at least one Confederate statue. (Photo: Twitter, Custom)

After the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a deputy carrying two children through floodwaters, thousands of people commented that at least one Confederate statue should be replaced with a statue of the deputy.

HCSO deputies are out in the Blackhorse subdivision still working high water rescues. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/gBFwSaoPjo — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 27, 2017

"I have an idea for replacing one of those statues," Twitter user @FishBlanc posted as a caption with the viral photo.

That tweet has since received about 400,000 likes and about 120,000 retweets in the wake of Hurricane Harvey devastation in Houston.

I have an idea for replacing one of those statues... pic.twitter.com/v3zZzb1yFe — FishingForTruth (@FishBlanc) August 27, 2017

This also comes after Confederate statues have incited riots and stirred up controversy across the country in the last month, including the deadly "Unite the Right" white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

HCSO said the deputy in the photo was responding to a high-water rescue in the Blackhorse subdivision.

Some Twitter users have posted mockups of what a statue of the deputy would look like.

