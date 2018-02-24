2 Northwest High School students found dead in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- Jackson Township police are investigating after two teens were found dead Friday night.

Officers found a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to their heads around 8:30 p.m. in a wooded area. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A handgun was found at the scene. Investigators believe the case is either a double suicide or murder-suicide.

WKYC is not publishing the names of the teens, nor the address of the incident, though we have confirmed the two were students at Northwestern High School in Canal Fulton.

Counselors will be available to all students and staff at the school starting today. They'll also be available Monday.

WKYC spoke with Northwest High School principal Larry Tausch Saturday morning:

