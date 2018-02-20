EF-0 tornado damages homes, injures 3 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas -- Damage was reported in Godley, Texas Tuesday where a mobile home park was hit by an EF-0 tornado, injuring three people.

The fire department reported damage to several homes in the 300 block of FM 917, just off North Highway 171.

A woman and her daughter, who is in a wheelchair, were inside one of the mobile homes that was flattened. Neighbors helped rescue them, and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"This is what neighbors do. We're here for each other." Neighbors rushed to help a mother trapped under her collapsed house. The home in Godley, Texas is destroyed. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/uYzWA22RJi — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) February 20, 2018

Fire officials say all of the damaged homes have since been cleared. It's not clear how many were hit.

The National Weather Service looked at the damage and determined it to be an EF-0 tornado, which means winds reached 65 to 85 mph.

Damage to homes in DeSoto, which witnessed 95 to 100 mph winds, is still being investigated by the NWS.

MORE: Flood Watch issued for parts of North Texas

© 2018 WFAA-TV