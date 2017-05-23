TxDot 'Click or Ticket' program in effect thru June 4

Click it or Ticket. Photo: Seatbelt Solutions

For 15 years, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has teamed up with area authorities with the "Click it or Ticket" campaign, designed to raise awareness about the importance of seat belt safety.

The campaign runs from the end of May through the first week of June and incorporates Memorial Day weekend. During this time, law enforcement will increase efforts to ticket drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt, especially at night. Last year, 62 percent of the 994 unbelted fatalities occurred at night.

TxDot was at the Villages at Cumberland Park Tuesday as a part of the campaign kickoff. Debbie Milekovich, standing in front of the numbers 5,068 (symbolizing the number of lives saved in the last 15 years), shared her story of losing her grandson in a fatal wreck because he was not wearing a seat belt.

"Every birthday there are no phone calls made or received and no gifts given every holiday his chair sits empty Christmas was Zack's favorite holiday," she said.

The campaign runs through June 4, and law enforcement will look for anyone in a moving vehicle that is not wearing a seat belt, as well as children improperly buckled into safety devices.

© 2017 KYTX-TV