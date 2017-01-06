TxDOT responding to icy road conditions in parts of ETX

According to TxDOT, emergency operations have been implemented in Van Zandt County and crews are treating roadways with ice rock and salt as snow falls and ice starts to form on roadways in the area.

Thin layers of ice are forming on bridges and overpasses on I-20 and SH 19. In Wood County, the bridge over Lake Fork is covered with snow but no ice at this time.

No issues reported in other counties at this time - Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk and Smith.