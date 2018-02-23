The Tyler Area Builders Association 2018 Home Products Show will be starting Friday February 23 and running through Sunday the 25th.

The Home Products show features the latest ideas and products, advice from professionals, giveaways and more. Visitors can enter to win the *GRAND PRIZE* a $1,000 pre-paid Mastercard

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door.

Vendors include Avco Roofing, Morrison Supply Co., Cable's Roofing & Construction, Granite Division, Inc. and many others.

Time and dates:

Friday, February 23rd 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 24th 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 25th 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, and a complete list of vendors, head over to the Tyler Area Builders Association website.

