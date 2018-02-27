Tyler crime statistics released

Tyler Police Department

Tyler Police Department has released its Crime statistics for 2017.

The report shows that robbery and homicide are down, but overall violent crime is up.

The report also shows that crimes like simple assault and embezzlement are down.

"The men and women of the Tyler Police Department are committed to working hard every day to address criminal activity within our community," said Chief Jimmy Toler in a press release. "We will continue to strengthen and build relationships and community partnerships through programs like our 'Enhanced Community Outreach' initiatives."

