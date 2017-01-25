Tyler drug trafficker sentenced to federal prison

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

TYLER, TEXAS - Chad Hollowell, a 46-year-old man from Tyler, Texas has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for trafficking more than 500 grams of methamphetamine through the Eastern District of Texas.

Hollowell was indicted in March 2015 and pleaded guilty on September 2015 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also ordered to forfeit approximately $10,000 cash and multiple firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Canton Police Department investigated the case and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Coan.

