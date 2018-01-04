KYTX
Tyler Junior College to hold a final walk-in Registration Rally Thursday

Favian Quezada, KYTX 11:26 AM. CST January 04, 2018

Tyler Junior College will hold a final, walk-in Registration Rally from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Apache Rooms located in Rogers Student Center at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Lake Street.

 Registration is open to any current, former or prospective TJC students. All participants must present a valid form of ID with identifiable photo.

Advisors will be available to assist with course selection, degree plan information and advising questions. Staff will also be on-site to assist with online registration.

For more information, go to www.tjc.edu/register.
 

