Tyler Junior College to offer free dental and vision screenings

Tyler Junior College is offering free dental and vision screenings Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center located at 1200 E. Fifth St., on the TJC main campus.

The event is sponsored by East Texas Missions of Mercy. About 150 students in the TJC dental hygiene, ophthalmic medical assistant and nursing programs volunteered to work the event, which is expected to serve up to 300 patients.

Services available will include eye exams, preventative dental care and dental cleaning. They will also offer limited fillings, extractions, root canals and partial denture fittings.

Tickets are limited and they will be handed out starting at 5 a.m. and registration opening at 6 a.m. Interested persons should bring their current list of medications, but ID is not required.



