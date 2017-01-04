Tyler Macy's one of 68 stores set to close in 2017

Tyler's Macy's store, opened in 1981, is one of 68 stores that is on a list to close early in 2017, according to a press release issued by the company on Wednesday.

Retail icon Macy's says in a release that it's making "changes to the way stores are operated and reducing field infrastructure given the reduced store sales and evolving customer behavior."

The company expects to register charges of about $250 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 that were not previously included in its earnings guidance."

According to the release, associated displaced by the closings may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible.

The company estimates that the overall closures will result in a headcount reduction of 6,200 employees.

