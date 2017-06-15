Tyler man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping

Freddi Betancourt (Smith County Jail)

TYLER - A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman he allegedly forced into his car at a Tyler park.

The Tyler Police Department responded to a call at Noble E. Young Park about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, where a witness reported seeing a man force a woman into his vehicle and leave with her against her will.

Police were not able to locate the vehicle at the park, but responded to another call from a different witness who reported seeing a man in a vehicle acting violently toward a woman on Frankston Highway.

Tyler police officers located the vehicle in the 3500 block of Frankston Highway. They identified the man as Freddi Betancourt, 25, of Tyler.

The woman said she had a previous relationship with Betancourt and they had met at Noble E. Young Park where he forced her into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Betancourt was arrested, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Betancourt was booked into the Smith County Jail charged with aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse. His bond is set at $100,000.

Betancourt's arrest record in Smith County goes back to 2012 and includes charges for burglary of vehicles, engaging in organized criminal activity, an accident involving injuries and violations of promises to appear.

