Tyler man arrested for impersonating a public servant

Tyler Police arrested 18-year-old Khristian Welch of Tyler for impersonating a public servant.

Tyler PD responded to an aggravated assault call at HWY 64 and Loop 323. The victims reported a silver Ford Explorer had attempted to pull them over and displayed a handgun in the process, according to police. They also told officers that the driver of the Explorer activated red and blue strobe lights on the dash as it attempted to pull them over. The victims were able to obtain a license plate.

Police were able to locate the vehicle at South Broadway and Loop 323.

Welch admitted to trying to pull over a vehicle for running a red light.

Welch was arrested and booked in the Smith County Jail.

Additionally, reports of a vehicle matching Welch’s vehicle was seen pulling cars over near Hollywood Theater on Loop 323.

Tyler PD is asking for anyone with information about the incident to call 903-531-1000



