Tyler man charged in connection with rape, murder of Trinity Valley cheerleader

Cayley Mandadi, 19, pictured in her Trinity University Cheerleading uniform. A former boyfriend, Mark Howerton, accused in her murder pictured in an old mugshot (inset). (Photo: Martinez, Andrea)

Mark Howerton, 22, turned himself in and has subsequently been charged with the murder and brutal sexual assault of Trinity University sophomore Cayley Mandadi, a 19-year-old cheerleader who was found dead near Luling around Halloween last year.

Cayley Mandadi pictured in a photograph provided by her family. (Photo: Martinez, Andrea)

Howerton reportedly turned himself into police Wednesday and admitted to having consensual 'rough sex' with Mandadi over a drug and alcohol-fueled Halloween weekend.

However, investigators reported that Mandadi's injuries were much more consistent with a brutal sexual assault, and her final cause of death was reported as blunt force trauma.

One clue, offered up by the school, pointed to Howerton early on as a suspect. Trinity sent out an alert to all students and faculty to be on the lookout for him. However, he was not originally named by police as a suspect in her murder.

Mark Howerton alert

A social media post from Trinity University staff member, Sheryl Tynes, pointed to the alert sent to students from Trinity Police the day after Mandadi's passing. However, it was not originally linked by authorities to Mandadi's death. "We recently shared an alert for a TUPD Criminal Trespass Warning regarding a non-student named Mark Howerton, who had been associated with Cayley and is not welcome back to Trinity," Tynes said in the post.

KENS 5 spoke to students on the Trinity University campus and one student, Etim Asangansi, said that he is close to some of Cayley's friends and is from the same town as Howerton.

"I heard he had some substance abuse issues and definitely heard about him having an aggressive history," he said. "If anyone saw him on campus, I'm pretty sure you were supposed to alert authorities."

Howerton is from Tyler and graduated from Grace Community School. Smith County judicial records show he was arrested in 2015 by the Whitehoues Police Department for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of marijuana.

Read the full arrest reports below:

Mark Howerton Arrest Doc 1 by KENS 5 on Scribd

Mark Howerton Arrest Doc 2 by KENS 5 on Scribd

© 2018 KENS-TV