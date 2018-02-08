Tyler PD to roll out new vehicle branding

Tyler PD will be rolling out new vehicles with new graphics this week.

There will be 13 new 2018 Dodge Chargers with newly designed identifying graphic known as striping.

“These Chargers will be the first vehicles to sport our new look,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler in a press release. “The police vehicle is the most visible representation of our department. The last time we made a striping update was in the late ’90s. It’s time for an upgrade.”

The graphics will include the departmental badge, larger “Tyler Police” lettering and improved reflectivity for visibility. There will also be new technology features to increase safety for officers.

This new vehicle branding will be phased in over the next three years with all newly purchased Tyler PD vehicles being outfitted in the new striping package.



© 2018 KYTX-TV