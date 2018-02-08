Tyler Police arrest robbery suspect

Tyler Police were called to the Valero at the 2200 block of WSW Loop 323 Thursday night after a man entered the store and stole items.

The man took several CD’s and t-shirts then ran out to a car that was waiting for him.

On Thursday, Tyler PD made contact with the driver of the car. Officers identified him as 37-year-old Cornelius Brown of Tyler. Brown had evidence taken from the robbery in his possession and confessed to the crime.

Brown was booked into the Smith County Jail for Aggravated Robbery. His bond was set $100,000 and 3 outstanding traffic warrants totaling $1,300.

Tyler PD is still searching for the other suspect involved in this crime. If anyone has any information contact Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.



© 2018 KYTX-TV