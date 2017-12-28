Tyler Police identify robbery suspect

On Thursday, Tyler Police arrested the suspect who robbed a gas station on the ESE Loop 323, according to a press release.

The suspect, Christian Jolley of Nacogdoches, entered the store with a revolver and took money from the cash register, according to police. He then fled on foot running across the loop where officers saw him and chased him.

The revolver was found in a backpack he threw while running from officers. And the cash from the store was found in his pockets.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest/detention.

No bond has been set yet.

© 2017 KYTX-TV