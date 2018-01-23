Tyler Police to go door-to-door as part of the Enhanced Community Outreach Program

System.Object

The Tyler Police Department will be going door-to-door on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and introducing themselves as part of its Enhanced Community Outreach Program. And they’ll also be asking what they can do for the community.

This is one of many programs the department has to become closer to the community.

They will also be addressing concerns such as criminal activity, traffic issues, abandoned vehicles and code enforcement property concerns. If a concern is brought up that involves another city department they will assist with information for which department is responsible for working on the issue.

“It is our hope to continue to develop relationships and helping others,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler in a press release. “Reaching out to a small area will allow us to identify and address immediate concerns.”

The Community Outreach Program will include a portion of the Mid-Town section of the City.

Streets included are College and Houston, South to College and Rusk, West to Rusk and Palace, and then North to Palace and Houston.



