Tyler ranked No. 1 for new flu cases

Sniffles, coughs, sneezes - achoo!

It seems like everyone is ill this year, and according to Walgreens, Tyler is the sickest of the sick.

The pharmacy chain releases a weekly flu index, and the city of Tyler ranked No. 1 in flu activity for two weeks.

Tyler held the top spot for the week ending on Dec. 16, and again on Dec. 23.

The Walgreens Flu Index is compiled using weekly retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide, according to a news release.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services flue activity is increasing across the state.

The percentage of hospital patient visits due to influenza-like illness and the percentage of specimens testing positive for influenza reported by hospitals has increased in December, the health agency is reporting.

Texas hospitals saw confirmed cases of the flue go up by 10.49 percent in the week ending Dec. 16, the most recent week records are available.

Texas Department of State Health Services is classifying flu as widespread throughout Texas and is urging everyone six months old and older to get vaccinated against the flu.

“It is particularly important for pregnant women, young children, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions, because people in those groups are at a greater risk of severe complications if they do get the flu,” said a statement from the health agency.

Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported three flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2017-2018 season.

Walgreens analyzes data at state and geographic market levels to measure absolute impact and incremental change of antiviral medications on a per store average basis and does not include markets in which Walgreens has fewer than 10 retail locations, the release states.

Walgreens says its index is not intended to illustrate levels or severity of flu activity, but rather, illustrate which populations are experiencing the highest incidence of flu.

Top Flu activity cities, for the week ending on Dec. 23:

1. Tyler-Longview (Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

4. Houston, Texas

5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

7. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

8. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

9. San Antonio, Texas

10. Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.

Top Flu activity cities, for the week ending on Dec. 16:

1. Tyler-Longview (Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas4. Houston, Texas

5. Corpus Christi, Texas6. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

7. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas8. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas9. El Paso, Texas (Las Cruces, N.M.)

10. Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.

