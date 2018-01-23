Tyler resident wins $2 million Powerball prize

A Tyler resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $2 million from a drawing on October 18, 2017. The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased in Nacogdoches off U.S. Highway 259 and matched all five numbers drawn except the Powerball number.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.



© 2018 KYTX-TV