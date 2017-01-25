Tyler Transit to extend service to airport, Henderson Co. through partnership

Tyler Transit will expand its service to the airport and areas outside the city through a partnership with a Henderson County private company.

The Tyler City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Athens-based Chariot Bus Lines to add a stop to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and to the Tyler Transit downtown depot on Oakwood Street.

Chariot already had been providing service to Tyler for its customers, but now will add stops to connect to Tyler Transit’s system. Chariot’s line runs to and from Tyler twice a day, and includes stops at Athens, Murchison, Brownsboro, Chandler, the airport, the downtown Greyhound Bus Station and the transit depot.

The partnership allows Tyler Transit customers to have two new stops in the city - at the bus station and airport - and allows them to travel to Henderson County.

The buses are not free. It will cost a Tyler Transit customer $5 to get on the Chariot bus to the airport or to Henderson County. For Chariot customers, standard bus fares apply if they utilize the city’s system. Those fares are $1 per trip for anyone 12 and older, and 50 cents per trip for children and for people over 65 or disabled.

A federal transportation grant made the partnership is possible.

This story will be updated.

BUS ROUTES:

ATHENS TO TYLER:

Route 1:

Athens - 6:20 a.m.

Murchison – 6:40 a.m.

Brownsboro – 6:55 a.m.

Chandler – 7:10 a.m.

Tyler Pounds Airport – 7:30 a.m.

Greyhound Bus Station (in Tyler) – 7:50 a.m.

Tyler Transit Depot – 8 a.m.

Route 2:

Athens - noon

Murchison – 12:20 p.m.

Brownsboro – 12:35 p.m.

Chandler – 1:15 p.m.

Tyler Pounds Airport – 1:20 p.m.

Greyhound Bus Station (in Tyler) – 1:35 p.m.

Tyler Transit Depot – 1:45 p.m.

TYLER TO ATHENS

Route 1:

Tyler Transit Depot – 8:10 a.m.

Greyhound Bus Station (in Tyler) – 8:20 a.m.

Tyler Pounds Airport – 8:40 a.m.

Chandler – 9 a.m.

Brownsboro – 9:15 a.m.

Murchison – 9:30 a.m.

Athens – 9:40 a.m.

Route 2:

Tyler Transit Depot – 1:55 p.m.

Greyhound Bus Station (in Tyler) – 2:05 p.m.

Tyler Pounds Airport – 2:25 p.m.

Chandler – 2:45 p.m.

Brownsboro – 3 p.m.

Murchison – 3:20 p.m.

Athens – 3:30 p.m.

