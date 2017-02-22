Tyler woman in jail after officials say she nearly ran over a deputy while fleeing a scene

Lucero Hernandez (Photo: Smith County Jail)

TYLER - A 19-year-old Tyler woman is in the Smith County Jail after sheriff’s deputies say she nearly ran over a deputy with her vehicle while trying to flee a scene.

Lucero Hernandez, 19, of Tyler, is currently facing an aggravated assault against a public servant charge, a first-degree felony; and a Class A assault charge for causing an injury to a family member.

Darrell Coslin, public information officer with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said that on Tuesday deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 9000 block of County Road 4136.

After deputies arrived at the scene, Coslin said Ms. Hernandez tried to drive away and nearly struck a deputy with her vehicle. The deputy reportedly had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.

Ms. Hernandez was soon removed from the vehicle and arrested for this incident and an earlier incident involving a family member. She is currently at the Smith County Jail, and her bond totals $52,500.

Tyler Morning Telegraph