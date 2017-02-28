Update: 3 killed in Van Zandt County murder-suicide identified

VAN ZANDT - UPDATE: Van Zandt County Sheriff's office has identified the three people killed in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night.

The three adults have been identified as Brenda Combs, 67, Terry Combs, 68, and Fawn Combs, 20. All were members of the same family. They were found dead inside the home from what appeared to be fatal gunshot wounds.

Officials responded to an emergency call from Dawn Combs, 38, in reference to a disturbance with a weapon in the 100 Block of Private Road 8504, south of Van off FM 314.

Investigators on scene determined Brenda and Fawn were the victims of homicide by Terry, who died of a self inflicted gunshot.

