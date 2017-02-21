UPDATE: Officer, suspect injured in early-morning shooting in Tatum

TATUM - Two people were injured in an early-morning shooting near Tatum.

Authorities with The Texas Rangers, Panola County Sheriff's Office and Rusk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

Both the officer and a suspect were injured and taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No word on their conditions at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.





