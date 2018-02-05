UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Sunday pedestrian accident

System.Object

UPDATE:

Police released the identity of the 18-year-old killed Sunday night trying to cross a busy road in Tyler.

Dammon Spencer was hit by two vehicles trying to cross Loop 323 near Highway 69 around 7:30 Sunday night.

Police say he was not crossing at the intersection.

Spencer was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

