UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Abilene woman

ABILENE - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Ms. Ford has been canceled. No further information is available at this time.

PREVIOUS

A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Addie Walker Ford from Abilene, Texas.

Ford was last seen on Feb. 19 in Abilene driving a white 1995 Buick Skylark with TX license 1GVZR. She has white hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a orange shirt and grey slacks. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 152 lbs.

Ford suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance may be a threat to her safety and health.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Abilene Police Department at 325-673-8331.

