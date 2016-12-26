UPDATE: SILVER ALERT discontinued for Denton Co. missing man

UPDATE: The Denton County Sheriff's Office has discontinued the Silver Alert for Paul Matthaus. No further information is available at this time.

EARLIER:

The Denton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Paul Matthaus was last seen on Christmas day around 3 p.m. in Krum, Texas. He was driving a gray colored 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 truck with a black bumper guard and a Texas license plate of AF06268.

Matthaus is 76 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches and 150 pounds. He has greay hair, brown eyes and was wearing a navy t-shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-349-1600.

