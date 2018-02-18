UPDATE: What was that noise? Mystery of 'loud boom' solved

(Photo: Anikei/ThinkStock)

EAST TEXAS - 9 p.m. Update: CBS19 just received a call from Sgt. Robert with the Rusk County Sheriff's office explaining that mysterious 'boom.'

According to Sgt. Roberts, it was 'some guys blowing up a tree' in the Kilgore area.

He also stated they didn't realize the sound would be heard that far away.

Thankfully, they were taking all precautions and no one was hurt.

What was that noise? People from parts of Louisiana just past the state line to Kilgore have taken to social media to ask what the loud boom was that happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the posts, the boom could be heard from as far as Louisiana all the way to Kilgore.

Dispatchers in Gregg and Rusk counties are getting flooded with calls, but have not yet identified the source. Kilgore Police Department posted the following in regards to the amount of calls they are getting:

KYTX is following this story and will post any updates as we get them.

