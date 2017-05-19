UPDATE: Wheelchair-bound person critically injured in pedestrian accident identified

TYLER - TYLER - Police have released the identity of the person struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Loop 323 in a scooter-type wheelchair Friday morning.

Ryan Wyatt, 53, was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jose Trevizo, 23. Trevizo did not see Wyatt as he was attempting to turn left onto Old Henderson Highway.

Wyatt is at a local hospital with critical injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on Friday morning.

According to Don Martin with the Tyler Police, a man on a scooter-type motorized wheelchair was hit by a car while trying to cross southbound on Old Henderson Hwy at East Loop 323.

Statement from Don Martin:

At 8:39 this morning, a white male in his 50's was southbound on the loop crossing through the intersection in the crosswalk. As he was crossing, the truck was also southbound on Loop 323 in the left turn lane turning left on Old Henderson Highway. He was making his left turn he did not see the wheelchair. No one has been found at fault, it is currently under investigation. The man is in critical condition.

The wheelchair bound person was sent to the hospital in critical condition. The diver was not injured.





