UPDATE: Wiley College releases statement in early-morning shooting

Marshall Police are looking for suspects involved in an early morning shooting at Wiley College.

Police say gunshots were reported at 12:15 a.m. in the area of University Avenue near Wiley Avenue.

Preliminary reports indicated that a black sedan occupied by two people shot at a third person in the parking lot. The car crashed into a retaining wall causing damage to the wall and the car.

The suspects fled in the car before police arrived.

One bullet entered a dorm room in Strickland Hall, but no injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the suspects in this case and the vehicle, which is a black sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Wiley College issued the following statement regarding the shooting:

Wiley College is thankful that no one was injured during the early Monday incident in which unknown persons in an unidentified vehicle discharged a weapon on the grounds of a residence hall. The Marshall Police Department is investigating the incident , and the department has released a statement that they believe the suspects may have been exchanging gunfire with someone crossing the parking lot of the residence hall. Police officers at the scene of the incident discovered that a bullet did penetrate a window and enter a room of the residence hall; however, no one was injured, and the police department stated that the residence hall is not believed to be a target of the gunfire. In any and all matters, the first and foremost priority at Wiley College is ensuring the safety of our students. As the investigation continues, campus security officers have increased their patrols at the residence hall and throughout the campus. The Marshall Police Department has been asked to increase its patrols of the campus as well. Individuals who may have information pertaining to the incident should contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.



